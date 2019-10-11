ABC
by kelli boyle | Fri., 11 Oct. 2019 6:26 AM

Move over, Jimmy Kimmel!
During Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy's right-hand man Guillermo Rodriguez took over hosting duties, dubbing the program The Guillermo Show. The lovable security guard welcomed Zombieland: Double Tap stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin as his guests.
Naturally, Jimmy was none too pleased that Guillermo had poached his guests. "You're supposed to be here with me!" the late night host quipped. To which Guillermo replied, "I want to consciously uncouple for a bit."
Turning his attention back to guests, Guillermo asked a slew of questions like the groundbreaking, "is acting fun?" However, the real fun came when the group played "Parking Lot or Tequila Shot." The rules were simple: You take a shot or you leave. And, of course, these co-stars stayed put on the couch, throwing back the liquor like the true champions they always prove to be.
"Drink tequila and role the clip," Guillermo instructed, showing the audience an explosive scene from their apocalyptic sequel to the 2009 classic.
Later, when the actors finally made it to Jimmy's stage, they were decked out in The Guillermo Show swag—and had no time for another interview.
"We gotta go," Emma joked. "Do you validate parking?"
Then, just like that, they were off to the Zombieland: Double Tap premiere. As she exited, Abigail called back, "Tell Guillermo we love him!"
Check out the video to see what other A-lister Rodriguez poached from Kimmel's guest list. Kimmel's distraught reaction is sure to give you a good giggle.
