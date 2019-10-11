Good morning to Harry Styles and Harry Styles only.

The rockstar released new music for the first time in two years on Friday, #blessing the world with "Lights Up." Along with the new song, the former One Direction boy bander also dropped a steamy music video, which finds him in a sea of sensual, dancing people who just can't take their hands off each other.

"All the lights couldn't put out the dark / Runnin' through my heart," the shirtless and oiled up singer belts out. "Lights up and they know who you are / Know who you are / Do you know who you are?"

The lyrics, co-written by Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, seem to be all about questioning life as you work toward self-discovery. "What do you mean?" he croons. "I'm sorry by the way, I'm never coming around. It'd be so sweet if things just stayed the same."