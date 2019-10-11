SuperM Reveals Their Personal Track Favourites From Their Debut Album

The media blitz around SuperM hasn't ended – in fact, it's only getting just getting started.

Today, Refinery29, Forbes, and more media outlets posted their interviews with the "Avengers of K-pop", and many interesting tidbits were shared.

Among the interviews, SuperM's members — made up of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT127's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin — played favourites with Forbes' Jeff Benjamin, picking the tracks from their debut album that they favoured personally, that is.

Surprisingly, they all chose pretty different tracks!

For instance, Mark chose "2 Fast" because he felt "really honoured to be on the song" and that he "liked the melody, the hook, the feeling of the song."

Kai chose "No Manners" as his personal favourite. "[It] is very easy-listening, very memorable and really gets you moving so that's why I like that one. I feel like when I heard that one I could see the performance," he said.