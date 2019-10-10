GOT7 Is Getting Ready For Their Comeback And We Couldn't be More Excited

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 10 Oct. 2019 11:50 PM

GOT7, 2018 MAMA Hong Kong

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Brace yourselves, iGOT7s!

Yesterday, the news of a potential GOT7 comeback hit the media in South Korea. Local news outlet News1 broke the news that the group was currently preparing a new album , and that it would be released sometime in November.

This latest album would mark the group's first comeback in South Korea since May, when they released their ninth extended play, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, which features the title song "Eclipse".

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news today, saying in a statement, "It is true that GOT7 is preparing a new album. We will announce the exact schedule once it is confirmed."

GOT7’s Jackson Releases Emotional Single That's A "Bullet To The Heart": Watch

The group is currently on their Keep Spinning world tour and are headed to London's Wembley Stadium today, before going on to other stops within Europe. They will then kick off the Asia leg of their tour on 26 October in Manila, Philippines.

GOT7 is made of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. They debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment.

Check out their tour log here:

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean singers , Korean Celebrities , Asia
