GOT7 Is Getting Ready For Their Comeback And We Couldn't be More Excited

Brace yourselves, iGOT7s!

Yesterday, the news of a potential GOT7 comeback hit the media in South Korea. Local news outlet News1 broke the news that the group was currently preparing a new album , and that it would be released sometime in November.

This latest album would mark the group's first comeback in South Korea since May, when they released their ninth extended play, Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity, which features the title song "Eclipse".

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news today, saying in a statement, "It is true that GOT7 is preparing a new album. We will announce the exact schedule once it is confirmed."