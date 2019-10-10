Jessica Jung Is Writing A YA Novel Based On Her Personal Experiences In K-Pop

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 10 Oct. 2019 8:17 PM

Jessica Jung, Oscar de la Renta NYFW SS20

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

K-pop superstar Jessica Jung is about to become a published author!

The Girls' Generation member has announced that she will publish a YA novel called Shine that centres around an American-Korean teenager training to become the next big K-pop star, Entertainment Weekly reports. This is part of a two-book deal that Jung made with Simon Pulse, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing, and will be released in the fall of 2020.

While the book is a fictional piece, Jung reportedly drew on her personal experiences in the K-pop industry when writing her novel, and it will examine the world of K-pop from an insider's perspective.

In a statement, Jung said, "With Shine, I wanted to tell a big, fun, escapist story that also examines in-depth, behind-the-scenes aspects of the K-pop world. My goal was to tell a transparent, candid story — in a way that sometimes fiction does best."

With such star power behind it, it's inevitable that the book will make its way on screen, and it's been reported that Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment, the team behind Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, is currently developing the project as a movie.

"It's romantic and juicy, timely, and true, and will speak to anyone who has ever felt like a fish out of water," said Jennifer Ung, a senior editor at Simon Pulse, according to Entertainment Weekly. "I can't wait for all readers, but especially Asian-American teens, to see themselves in Jessica's creation, Rachel Kim."

We already can't wait for it to hit shelves.

Jung is one of the most recognisable faces in the K-pop industry. She grew up in San Francisco and was spotted by representative from SM Entertainment, who recruited her to train as a K-pop idol.

She later debuted in 2007 as part of Girls' Generation, one of South Korea's most commercially successful girl group acts.

She is currently a fashion designer and pursuing solo activities as a singer. She recently released a single, "Call Me Before You Sleep", with Korean rapper Giriboy.

