ABC wants to seduce you with its new drama Betrayal, but there isn't enough television foreplay to get us all the way there.

It starts flat, builds up a bit and then ends in an unsatisfying way, so just imagine a hookup that just doesn't do it for you. Which is a shame, because the cast is very attractive.

Betrayal (ABC)

Premieres Sunday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m.

Time-Slot Competition: The Mentalist (CBS), Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Cast: Hannah Ware, Stuart Townsend, Chris Johnson, Wendy Moniz, James Cromwell, Henry Thomas, Braeden Lemasters, Elizabeth McLaughlin

Status: We've seen the first two episodes.