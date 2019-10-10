Kevin Hart is speaking out.

On Sep. 1, the 40-year-old actor, comedian and father of three suffered major back injuries in a crash in the Los Angeles area. Hart, who was a passenger in the vehicle, his own 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was hospitalized for 10 days before being discharged to undergo physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility.

In a new statement released through his attorney and obtained by E! News, Hart addressed the two other individuals, 28-year-old Jared Black and 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, who were also involved in the violent crash.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he shared.

Several weeks ago, after Hart was released from the hospital, the star's wife Eniko Hart, with whom he shares a son, gave a positive update about the actor's condition.