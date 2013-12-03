Warning: We're about to run down the biggest TV moments from Tuesday night. If you don't want to be spoiled on a particular show, skip to the next!

The Voice: We're getting closer and closer to the finale of The Voice, which means tonight we had to say goodbye to two more singers to get to the final four. After another great round of performances, it was very tough to see the pool narrowed down, but when the dust settled Team Adam's James Wolpert and Team Christina's Matthew Schuler were in the bottom three. Twitter blessed James with an insta-save, so Matthew had to be sent home. This is how the teams look heading into the final four:

Team Adam

James Wolpert

Tessanne Chin

Will Champlin

Team Blake

Cole Vosbury



Team Christina

Jacquie Lee

