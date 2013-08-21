The clones are invading Pawnee! But it's not scary; it's awesome!

Tatiana Maslany, the star of BBC's hit series Orphan Black, will join NBC's Parks and Recreation's for a two-episode arc, THR is reporting. So for those who aren't familiar with this brilliant woman, get ready for her to hit your small screen. You'll thank us later.

Maslany, who has earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike for her portrayal of multiple characters on Orphan Black, will play a love interest for Tom (Aziz Ansari). Last time Tom was in a relationship, it was with Jean Ralphio's (Ben Schwartz) sister Mona Lisa (Jenny Slate), she of the unfortunate personality and habit of threatening to stab people with a screwdriver.