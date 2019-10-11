Things between Timothy and Jeniffer on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days have been...let's just say tense. But it looks like the couple has left all the drink throwing and name-calling behind them in the exclusive sneak peek above.

You see, Timothy has given Jeniffer a promise ring and she's thrilled! They're getting along, they're getting pampered. "Tim and I are having a romantic spa day together after he gave me this beautiful promise ring. We are enjoying the company and I'm feeling positive and optimistic," Jeniffer says.

What could go wrong? Plenty can go wrong.