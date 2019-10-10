All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows. And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off.

Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now.

To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows. This week it's Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez. Viewers watched Rodriguez grow up before their very eyes as Manny Delgado, Gloria's (Sofia Vergara) son from her first marriage who becomes part of the Pritchett family after Gloria marries Jay (Ed O'Neill). In the series, Manny quickly bonds with his new cousins, especially Luke (Nolan Gould).