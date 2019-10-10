Get Ready To Step Into The "House Of BTS" This October!

K-pop boy band BTS is coming to a "house" near you, Seoul!

Today, the boy band announced the arrival of BTS Pop Up: House of BTS, a pop-store of epic proportions that will entertain and excite fans of the super K-pop group in Seoul. Running from 18 October to 5 January, the pop-up store will take over a four-storey building in Gangnam, one of Seoul's ritziest districts.

The event is touted as a supersized version of what Big Hit Entertainment opened while the group was on their world tour in Los Angeles, Chicago, London and Paris, The Korea Herald reports.