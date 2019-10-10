Get Ready To Step Into The "House Of BTS" This October!

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 10 Oct. 2019 12:01 AM
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for ESB
K-pop boy band BTS is coming to a "house" near you, Seoul!
Today, the boy band announced the arrival of BTS Pop Up: House of BTS, a pop-store of epic proportions that will entertain and excite fans of the super K-pop group in Seoul. Running from 18 October to 5 January, the pop-up store will take over a four-storey building in Gangnam, one of Seoul's ritziest districts.
The event is touted as a supersized version of what Big Hit Entertainment opened while the group was on their world tour in Los Angeles, Chicago, London and Paris, The Korea Herald reports.
Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment
The pop-up's main colour theme is pink, inspired by "Boy With Luv", the hit single featuring Halsey from their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona.
And here's what fans can expect from the extravaganza: Special installations featuring major scenes from famous BTS music videos, a BTS merchandise shop, as well as food and beverage stations, and an art exhibition area, where special artworks will also be on display, inspired by the boy band's hit songs "DNA" and "MIC Drop".
"BTS Pop Up: House of BTS will be an experiential space complex that will provide a more spectacular customer experience than ever before," said Big Hit Entertainment in a statement. "We hope it will become a space that everyone, including fans, can enjoy together."
The BTS Pop Up: House of BTS will run from 18 October 2019 to 5 January 2020 at34, Gangnam-daero 102-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Open daily from 10am to 10pm.
