SuperM Teaches Ellen DeGeneres "Jopping" With Hilarious Results: Watch

If anyone can teach dance fan Ellen DeGeneres a new move, the "Avengers of K-pop" SuperM can!

Appearing on yesterday's episode of The Ellen Show, the seven-member super group — made up of EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, NCT127's Mark and Taeyong, WayV's Ten and Lucas and SHINee's Taemin — made their worldwide debut on television, and chatted to the talk show host about their group, their new album and more.

After introducing themselves and talking about their new single "Jopping", the funniest moment of the show came when the group attempted to teach the comedienne their signature dance move.

"Jopping is jumping, and popping," Kai explained as he showed DeGeneres the breakdown of the dance move.

"I'm going to pull a muscle!" DeGenres exclaimed.

But the host eventually gave it a go with the encouragement of the K-pop group, much to the delight of the audience.