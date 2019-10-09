Louis Vuitton Just Launched E-Commerce In Singapore & Malaysia

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 9 Oct. 2019 8:08 PM

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Online shopping just got that much more fashionable! 

For the first time ever, French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has kicked off e-commerce in Singapore and Malaysia. This means that you'll be able to shop all the latest ready-to-wear for men and women, bags, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watch and jewellery, luggage and fragrances from the comfort of your own home on louisvuitton.com — no more queues!

Oh, and did we mention that the e-commerce store will stock online exclusive pieces as well? Limited colourways of the brands popular leather goods will be dropped online regularly, so check back in case you miss a special release.

What's more, if you're a fan of personalisation, the online store will offer hot stamping and engraving services to make your item truly your own.

Shoppers will be able to opt for complimentary same day or next day delivery service via Louis Vuitton's "White Glove Service", a team dedicated to transport your purchases right to your door step. But for shoppers who prefer to pick up their own items from the store, the luxury brand also provides a "Click and Collect" service.

Ariana Grande said it best in "7 Rings": I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it. 

Shop our favourite picks below.

Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain Bag MM

This pale pink colourway is exclusively available online and is the perfect day bag to match with your outfits.

Louis Vuitton, E-Commerce
SG$3,150 Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Keep It Twice Monogram Bracelet

Add a touch of luxury with this monogrammed bracelet.

Louis Vuitton, E-Commerce
SG$555 Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Dauphine Bumbag in Monogram and Monogram Reverse Canvas

The chicest accessory you will need this season.

Louis Vuitton, E-Commerce
SG$3,600 Louis Vuitton
Louic Vuitton Essential V Bracelet

An elegant gold bracelet will complete any look.

Louis Vuitton, E-Commerce
SG$500 Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton Lockme Backpack

Carry all your daily essentials with this sleek backpack.

Louis Vuitton, E-Commerce
SG$4,000 Louis Vuitton

