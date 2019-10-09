Louis Vuitton Just Launched E-Commerce In Singapore & Malaysia

Online shopping just got that much more fashionable!

For the first time ever, French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has kicked off e-commerce in Singapore and Malaysia. This means that you'll be able to shop all the latest ready-to-wear for men and women, bags, small leather goods, shoes, accessories, watch and jewellery, luggage and fragrances from the comfort of your own home on louisvuitton.com — no more queues!

Oh, and did we mention that the e-commerce store will stock online exclusive pieces as well? Limited colourways of the brands popular leather goods will be dropped online regularly, so check back in case you miss a special release.

What's more, if you're a fan of personalisation, the online store will offer hot stamping and engraving services to make your item truly your own.

Shoppers will be able to opt for complimentary same day or next day delivery service via Louis Vuitton's "White Glove Service", a team dedicated to transport your purchases right to your door step. But for shoppers who prefer to pick up their own items from the store, the luxury brand also provides a "Click and Collect" service.

Ariana Grande said it best in "7 Rings": I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it.

Shop our favourite picks below.