The Masked Singer Unmasks the Eagle

The Eagle has landed. Sort of.

The Masked Singer unmasked its fourth singer tonight, and it was none other than Dr. Drew Pinksy, who had worked with panelists Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong multiple times, but no one was able to guess him.

Dr. Drew, who was dressed as the Eagle, lost out in a battle against the Penguin, who has the most familiar voice but we cannot place it.

Tonight we also met the Fox and the Flower, and with that, we've heard a performance from every single one of the season two singers, four of whom have already been unmasked.