by Mike Vulpo | Wed., 9 Oct. 2019 11:58 AM
Keeping up with Draya Michele has never been busier.
For the 7.5 million people who follow the designer and actress on Instagram, they're well aware that Draya is a hustler who works hard for her success.
But they may not know too much about her friendship with Kylie Jenner—until now!
While appearing on E! News' digital series Just the Sip, Draya was asked about her special Turks & Caicos trip with the beauty mogul. Along the way, she provided some insight into their bond.
"It's been an interesting friendship. It's been like an on the low kind of friendship. When that girl's ready to make moves, she makes moves," Draya shared with Justin Sylvester exclusively. "When she's ready to do something, she's got the means, the staff and the team to do it. When she's ready to take 10 people to Turks & Caicos, she can do it and you don't say no. You just go because it's fun."
The designer added, "She's very, very, very genuine and very, very, very sweet girl and a lot of fun."
While Kylie has found success with her cosmetics line, Draya has flourished as a businesswoman thanks to her Mint Swim swimwear line. She's also launching a clothing collaboration with Superdown on October 24 that will be available on Revolve and Superdown.
Broadimage/Shutterstock
"Nobody has to know how much your dress costs. Nobody has to know what your shoes cost. As long as you love them and you feel confident in them and that's why I did the collaboration with Superdown," Draya shared when describing the looks. "My girls like affordable but they also like to get fly. I created it for them."
And as Draya continues to hustle in the business world, she wants fans to know that a challenge doesn't scare her.
In fact, she's the first to admit that her experience on Basketball Wives resulted in some "closed doors."
"It was an experience, glad I went through it, not really trying to go through it again," she explained. "Basketball Wives has this stereotype of like these angry black women…I feel really really bad that I was a part of that and I contributed to that. Black women are queens. We're so much more than arguing with each other over stupid stuff. I never want people to think I'm this aggressive black woman because I'm not."
Draya continued, "I'm aggressive in terms of my work and business but I'm not trying to fight you in the streets."
Ultimately, any curve balls just make Draya more motivated to work hard and prove the haters wrong.
"I don't want anything that comes easy. I don't want any handouts and I don't ever want to feel like I forced anything. I want everything fair and square," she shared. "I don't want, ‘Oh, you got this because you're pretty. You got this because you're popular. Because you know so and so.' I want my relationships to be genuine."
