K-Pop Idol Groups Hashtag And Noir To Appear On NBC's Treadstone

The world of Jason Bourne just got that bit more... glamorous?

K-pop idol groups Hashtag and Noir are lending their glitzy star power to the dark, dangerous world of NBC's televisions series Treadstone, according to report by The Korea Times.

Treadstone is set in the world of Jason Bourne, and focuses on Operation Treadstone, the fictional CIA black ops program that produced Bourne, which new unstoppable superhuman assassins through behaviour modification. The first series focused on "sleeper agents" awakening to carry out deadly missions.

It is not known which episodes the K-pop groups will appear on, but the buzz is already building among their fans to see their idols on the American series.

Speaking of their experience shooting on set, the idols said in a statement, "We appreciate being cast and we tried not to get in the way of shooting. We felt grateful just being there on the set."