Time To Get Your Hands On These October Beauty Launches

  By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 9 Oct. 2019 3:31 AM

Fall is upon us and with that, all the amazing fall launches from the biggest beauty brands like Estée Lauder to K-beauty brands like Hera are here too! 

This is also the time when we switch our routines up, be it makeup or skincare as we bid sweltering summer goodbye. Even the tropics will experience cooler days ahead. More than ever, we'll be gravitating toward a bold, matte lip or perhaps even a smokey eye. 

As we refresh our routines for the last quarter of 2019, here are some of the best beauty launches you need to check out in October:

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Makeup Primer+

Skin-loving makeup brand, It Cosmetics is bringing out a brand new oil-free, base gripping primer to make sure your makeup looks fresh all day and through the night. This unique primer is both pore-refining and hydrating, thanks to ingredients such as glycerin and ginger root extract. 

YSL Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Sheer Matte

A brand new lip offering from YSL Beauté. Encased in a sleek silver bullet, the Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Sheer Matte lipsticks gives the lips a lightweight matte veil of colour for an air-brushed, soft-focused look. Perfect for a gradient lip or just an everyday wash of colour. 

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream

The bestselling Magic Cream has made its way to the shores of Singapore. Created by iconic celebrity makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, this luxurious cream is an formula is a unique blend of peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and nourishing rosehip and camelia oil. The luscious texture is touted to give models that unbelievable glow before they hit the runway. 

Dior Backstage Custom Eye Palette

A new addition to Dior's Backstage line, this nifty nine-pan eyeshadow palette comes with the ideal mix of neutrals to create day-time looks and transform them into night-time smokey eyes. The palette includes an eyelid primer as well as a transforming gel that turns eyeshadow into eyeliner, making it a wonderful travel companion. 

Estée Lauder Limited Edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II with Pink Ribbon Bracelet

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, you can purchase limited edition pink versions of cult skincare classic, the Advanced Night Repair Serum. A repairing serum that helps rejuvenate the skin overnight, it's the anti-aging serum women swear by. Estée Lauder will donate S$20 of the retail price of this product to the Breast Cancer Foundation throughout the month of October. 

Dior J'adore Gelée d’Or

Make after-shower routines extra indulgent with the addition of this sumptuous shimmering body gel that will have you not only glowing from head-to-toe, but also smelling like one of Dior's iconic fragrance, J'adore.  

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Airbrush Perfecting Powder

This complexion powder delivers a soft-focus finish that hides the look of imperfections without ever looking cakey. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen and silk, peptides and niacin, this buttery smooth powder is great even for all skin types and has a sheer to full coverage when built up. 

Hera Black Concealer Dot Cover

A brand new launch from Hera's black range, this ultra pigmented complexion corrector is created to target blemishes, hyper-pigmentation spots, moles and even tattoos. The Dot Cover features a unique doe foot applicator made of Zamak, a material often used for surgical instruments, making it washable and more hygienic than regular applicators. 

Hera Black Concealer Spread Cover

This second version of Hera's Black concealer is made for wider areas such as dark circles, redness, freckles and enlarged pores. Hence, it has a thinner, more spreadable gel-like texture that meshes with the skin, while still maintaining high levels of coverage. This smooth formula can be layered easily without any caking or creasing. 

Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow

You know what they say, "Glow big or go home!". Dior's latest shimmering addition to their Backstage makeup range will help you achieve just that⁠—the ultimate glow. This universal highlighter is contains no pigment and can be used on both the face and body, delivering a soft golden sheen on the skin. Mix it with foundations or body lotions for an all-over glow. 

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury is known not just for her magical creams and complexion products. Her Matte Revolution lipsticks has been loved by celebrities and beauty-junkies alike, who are addicted to the luxurious rose gold packaging and buttery smooth formula. 

Sigi Skin Dew Potion

The ideal office table staple to fight free radicals and lock hydration in after hours of sitting in air-conditioning. This Singaporean K-Beauty brand is not only super Instagrammable but offers products that makes skincare routines simpler and more effective. The latest addition is the antioxidant-packed essence mist, featuring an undiluted formula made of chamomile flower, maqui berry, glycerin and licorice.

