Time To Get Your Hands On These October Beauty Launches

Fall is upon us and with that, all the amazing fall launches from the biggest beauty brands like Estée Lauder to K-beauty brands like Hera are here too!

This is also the time when we switch our routines up, be it makeup or skincare as we bid sweltering summer goodbye. Even the tropics will experience cooler days ahead. More than ever, we'll be gravitating toward a bold, matte lip or perhaps even a smokey eye.

As we refresh our routines for the last quarter of 2019, here are some of the best beauty launches you need to check out in October: