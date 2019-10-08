5 Interesting Things We Learned About BTS From Bang Si-Hyuk's Latest Interview

Most people know Bang Si-hyuk as the music mogul who is changing the face of the K-pop industry with his superstar group BTS, but what a lot of people fail to recognise is the visionary quality of the CEO of Big Hit Entertainment.

At a time when K-pop was reaching its nadir, with several groups debuting every year in Seoul, "Hitman" Bang — as he is known in the industry — pioneered a new path in the industry with seven-member boy band BTS. From the start, the message of the boy band resonated with their devoted fans around world, and the group has only grown from strength to strength.

If you need any indication of their popularity, just take one of their mind-blowing achievements: Earlier this year, BTS scored three No.1 spots on he main Billboard 200 album chart, becoming the first group since the Beatles to earn three No. 1s in less than a year, according to Billboard.

The forward-thinking mogul recently sat down with TIME magazine to talk about BTS' success, handling social media with the members and encouraging them to pursue personal projects.

Read on to find out the most interesting tidbits: