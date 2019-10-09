Irene Kim Takes Us Inside The Wardrobe Of Her Dreams In Paris

How do you want someone to feel when they put on your clothes and accessories?

IK: I want them to feel confident, and fun, and not take themselves too seriously! Just because for me, fashion is a representation of your personality and who you are, and it's kind of expressing that creative side through clothes, so I want people to feel good. Clothes make me feel good, and when I see clothes, it makes me happy, so that's the emotion that I want people to feel when they wear my pieces.

It's been almost two years since you've launched your label — how has the response been like?

IK: Well, I was lucky enough to be able to present my first full collection in Paris, so hopefully I'm going down the right direction! I've just been very lucky, and blessed, and humbled to have an amazing team behind me in Korea — and now Milan as well — who are helping me move forward and take it to the next step so we can really create something different and fresh and fun.

I've received mostly very, very positive feedback. I'm lucky to have amazing support from my friends that are also in the industry, who are able to rock the pieces as their own, and I'm very, very excited to see more people express themselves through my pieces.