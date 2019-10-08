Nam Joo-Hyuk, Han Ji-Min, Lee Byung-Hun & More Confirmed To Star In New Drama Together

The stars have literally aligned for an upcoming drama that will take your breath away.

It has been confirmed that top South Korean actor Lee Byung-Hun, the dashing Nam Joo-Hyuk, the stunning Shin Min-Ah and charismatic actress, Han Ji-Min will be starring in a new drama together. On top of this already stellar list of stars, veterans such as critically-acclaimed actor, Metamorphosis' Bae Sung-Woo has also been confirmed to join the cast.

The new drama is tentatively titled, Here, and revolves around an NGO, an international non-profit organization that works independently from the government. Details of the characters and plot has been kept top secret but it has been revealed that Noh Hee-Kyung will be the writer of this series.

Award-winning writer, Noh is most known for creating dramas with a profound storyline, that often offers a social message or reflects social issues that are prevalent today.