Stassi Schroeder is always down to make a statement.

After the Vandperump Rules star got engaged to Beau Clark earlier this summer in a cemetery, we couldn't help but wonder if Schroeder would use a haunted house as the backdrop for her engagement photos (because why not?). In case you forgot, Schroeder is a true-crime fanatic (remember her murder-themed birthday party in 2017?).

But while her photos went in a less spooky direction, they still exuded that Schroeder flair.

According to People, which first shared the exclusive engagement photos, the couple went with a more "traditional" location when they decided to shoot their engagement photos at a West Hollywood hotel suite. Schroeder tells the publication that the balcony gave her "Parisian vibes" and since the couple loves to travel together, a hotel was the perfect setting to capture that.

And in case you're wondering, it will be a destination wedding.

Schroeder revealed to People that they'll be saying their "I Do's" in Rome, Italy.