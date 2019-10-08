These days, the Jonas Brothers have every reason to feel cool, cool, cool!

In between their sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas headed to the Grammy Museum for a special event benefiting the museum's Music Education Initiatives.

But before celebrating their certified platinum album and performing for a few lucky fans, the brothers sat down with E! News exclusively to discuss their inspiring journey in the music business.

"We just got out there and played and I think it's something that we try to tell a lot of young artists when they ask us for advice. Just get out there and play and rehearse," Joe shared with Justin Sylvester when discussing their early days in the industry. "For us, it started organically with Nick. He was doing a solo record. Somebody heard us and thought we'd be good as a band so it kind of started really fast but it took a long time to crack the code."

Whether it's tracks from their 2008 album A Little Bit Longer or more recent hits like "Sucker" and "Cool," the Jonas Brothers continue to delight fans of all ages.