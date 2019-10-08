These days, the Jonas Brothers have every reason to feel cool, cool, cool!
In between their sold-out Happiness Begins tour, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas headed to the Grammy Museum for a special event benefiting the museum's Music Education Initiatives.
But before celebrating their certified platinum album and performing for a few lucky fans, the brothers sat down with E! News exclusively to discuss their inspiring journey in the music business.
"We just got out there and played and I think it's something that we try to tell a lot of young artists when they ask us for advice. Just get out there and play and rehearse," Joe shared with Justin Sylvester when discussing their early days in the industry. "For us, it started organically with Nick. He was doing a solo record. Somebody heard us and thought we'd be good as a band so it kind of started really fast but it took a long time to crack the code."
Whether it's tracks from their 2008 album A Little Bit Longer or more recent hits like "Sucker" and "Cool," the Jonas Brothers continue to delight fans of all ages.
And while the Disney Channel Camp Rock days may be over, these musicians have some words of wisdom when it comes to thriving in the music industry at a young age.
Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
"I would say in addition to the love of music, I think you also have to be conscious of just how scary it can be to have a young person in this business in general because when it's purely just about the music and the love of music, that's one thing," Nick shared with us. "But when you add all the other elements, it can go south very quickly so I think I would encourage my kids and our kids to follow their passion but know that we're going to do our best to be good parents within that and sometimes, it means setting some boundaries."
As the Happiness Begins tour continues across the country, Nick, Joe and Kevin are more excited than ever before to perform for loyal fans.
But even with all the enthusiastic screams and cheers from supporters, these brothers know that family is what matters most.
"We've definitely taken a couple of red eyes that last couple of weeks. I think you just have to make it work. Everyone's busy. Everyone has their own schedule. Each one of our relationships is very different in its own way and I try and do the best I can to get home and see the girls anytime I can," Kevin shared. "It's important. When they were out on the road for most of the summer before school started, it was fantastic. It was like a giant playground for them."
Find out when the Jonas Brothers are heading to your city by checking out their tour schedule online. And if you're in Los Angeles, the Grammy Museum is hosting an exclusive pop-up store October 7—November 3.