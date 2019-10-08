Double congratulations are in order for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels.

The Love & Hip Hop duo announced that they were expecting recently, and now they've also revealed to the world that they've tied the knot. The couple walked down the aisle on October 7, and both posted a video of their glamorous rings on their Instagram pages with the cutest captions.

"Married. Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels," Erica posted. Sweet and simple! Never ones to shy away from the spotlight, the pair announced their pregnancy in an exclusive video and shared more about their journey to parenthood. While excited, they also expressed that they have their fair share of nerves.

"Wow, wow, it's a big deal! Very big deal. I didn't know I was capable of doing this," Safaree shared. "I'm excited!" The two have already been very open about their relationship and their pregnancy. Erica reposted multiple well-wishes from friends and family to her Instagram stories.