by Lauren Piester | Tue., 8 Oct. 2019 2:53 PM
Mariah Carey is not on The Masked Singer...or is she?
While we have yet to see the Flower perform on TV's most insane reality show, we've got an exclusive little sneak peek at some of the guessing.
Apparently Flower's clue package includes a reference to "Vision of Love," which is an iconic song by Mariah Carey, ex-wife of Masked Singer host Nick Cannon.
"Why do you think we've been holding hands this whole time?" Cannon says when Nicole Scherzinger makes her guess.
Flower is one of the more terrifying Masked Singer costumes, mostly thanks to her black, lifeless eyes. We haven't yet heard her sing, but we just kinda feel like you'd know it was Mariah Carey if it was Mariah Carey. Plus if Mariah were on this show, don't you think she'd be the Butterfly?
Watch the clip below!
Flower is one of four singers we have yet to meet, including Fox, Penguin, and Eagle.
So far, we've seen three of the singers unmasked. Egg was first to go, and he turned out to be figure skater Johnny Weir. Ice Cream was unmasked as popular Youtube streamer Ninja, and Panda was boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali.
See all the costumes and the clues so far below!
Week 1 Clues: "intimate evenings with egg," strong on the outside, vulnerable on the inside, coming on this show is a bit of a leap, years of being on top of the pyramid, going for the gold, always eggs-tra and does enjoy a good sparkle
Visuals: snow globe, swan, dreamcatcher, creepy dolls, a skateboard
Songs: "Just Dance"
Week 1 Clues: Every day is cheat day, but life wasn't always this chill, caught a lot of flack for doing what he loved most, his parents had their doubts, believed in his ridiculous dream and turned his fantasy into reality, has over a billion reasons to be proud of his hard work, used to performing in front of millions of people, now in a "different kind of mask," says he's sweet and everybody loves him
Visuals: Lots of money, karate, headphones, emojis
Songs: "Old Town Road"
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a forest, lots of talk about family, especially the father. Cookbooks were shown. Lots of talk about strength.
Song: "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"
Week 2 Clues: The Black Widow mentioned having an empire and that it was her house now. There were also visuals of a peach (are they from Atlanta), film and talks of directors, as well as mentions of being real and being darker and edgier now. A Sagittarius sign may have been shown. Judges guessed Amber Riley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sherri Shepherd.
Songs: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody"
Week 2 Clues: The setting was a bedroom and the introduction was mocked up like a YouTube video, so maybe an influencer? The Flamingo mentioned becoming real, and that they were trapped in a career, so they abandoned it. Even mentioned an escape. The contestant alluded to not being a real singer. Judges guessed Kandi Burruss, Tia Mowry and Olivia Jade.
Week 2 Clues: Everyone assumed it was a woman, but it's a (possibly) British man. "J'adore" was written on the wall of the room in the introduction package. Lots of mentions of being a survivor and adaptable, as well as knowing what it's like to be on top and a heavy hitter. But now, the Leopard has to deal with the celebrity aspect of things, like what they're wearing and relationships. They want to strip away the headlines. Judges guessed Billy Porter, Robbie Williams and Jamie Foxx.
Songs: "Somebody to Love"
Week 1 Clues: Was waiting patiently in a cocoon for the past year, has achieved success in many stages of life, terrified of London where she used to call home, here to take us to church, used a southern accent when answering the judges
Visuals: child's bedroom, double decker bus, photoshoot, prayer hands
Songs: "Bang Bang"
Week 1 Clues: Clues given in a sort of rap, he's a feathery gentle giant, has a magic case, singing isn't his thing, puzzles, he's more than fashion shoots and dreams
Visuals: closet filled with suits, briefcase with magic tricks, sneakers, feather boa, cupcake with a "4" candle
Songs: "Easy Like Sunday Morning"
Week 1 Clues: Chose because he has no fear of death, doesn't over eat, been around the block a few times, so many doors opened for him, always say yes, tired of playing second fiddle, tonight's going to be a wild and crazy party, "party on, dudes"
Visuals: doors, a fireplace, Christmas party with two dudes and mistletoe
Songs: mashup of "Good Times" and "Rapper's Delight"
Week 1 Clues: "Spin Your Wheel" game show, had a lifetime of drama, family feud, lots of family gossip, born into the limelight, has a southern accent, has been through so much
Visuals: ham, pumpkin, skull, police car, gavel, dog with mail, scorpion, bridge, baseball bat
Songs: "Holding Out For a Hero"
Week 1 Clues: Gotta look your best in order to perform your best, "pigskin under the Friday night lights," rose to fame almost overnight by being a hungry competitor, chose Rottweiler because he was bitten by one as a kid, wants to show the doubters it's not over, ready to take a bite out of the competition
Visuals: grooming station, "fantasy champion" ring
Songs: "Maneater"
Week 1 Clues: Loves getting dolled up but it's only once a year, wishes people knew her for more than one thing, spends so long in exile when she could "dish out" more talents to make the world smile, more than an expert in delicious treats, here to jazz up her career
Visuals: public storage, "30," old black and white TV, measuring cups, sugar
Songs: "High Hopes"
This is the scariest flower we have ever seen.
This steampunk fox has got quite the attitude.
Maybe this is who Jonah Hill's playing in The Batman?
The eagle definitely has one of the coolest outfits, but can he sing? We will find out!
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
