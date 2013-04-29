The Following: Holy finale, batman! Not one, but two of our favorite characters' lives hang in the balance on the serial killer hit series. Just when we all breathed a sigh of relief that Joe (James Purefoy) had (supposedly) died in the explosion and that Claire (Natalie Zea) and Ryan (Kevin Bacon) could happily be together: bam! We forgot about psycho Molly (Jennifer Ferrin), who was hiding in the apartment and popped out to stab both Ryan and Claire. The screen faded to black with both characters bleeding and possibly dying. Also, even though Joe's body was ID'd with dental records after the fire, does anyone really believe he's dead? We smell some tampering coming from someone in the FBI.

We're not sure about the fate of those three, but we are sure about Agent Parker (Annie Parisse). Weston (Shawn Ashmore) and Ryan were too late, and she suffocated to death while laying in the coffin she was trapped in. RIP, you badass agent. Now, season two starts next week, right?