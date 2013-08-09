MTV
by Jenna Mullins | Fri., 9 Aug. 2013 9:51 AM
MTV
We totally pulled a Stewie Griffin and yelled that out while watching the alternative ending to The Hills that MTV aired today. It was both shocking and glorious all at the same time.
So, in case you all forgot (but how could you), The Hills wrapped up its series with Brody Jenner saying an emotional goodbye to Kristin Cavallari before she left for Europe. One of the reasons she was leaving was because Brody had found another girl, though he says in the finale that if he knew Kristin would leave because of it, he might not have started seeing someone else.
Well, he did. And Kristin drove off into the sunset…until someone behind the scenes yelled cut and the camera pulled back to reveal a soundstage. It was all fake?! No! Our love for Brody's scruffy beard and penchant for plaid was real! As was the goosebumps we got for the acoustic version of the theme song, Natasha Bedingfield's Unwritten.
Anyway, the alternate ending that MTV aired was a doozy. The goodbye stays the same, and Kristin does drive into the sunset. But instead of the soundstage reveal, it cuts to Brody returning home to his new lady love: Lauren Conrad!
You can imagine the noises that came out of our mouths when we saw the effervescent LC on Brody's couch. They were somewhere between a squeal and a sob. It was a squab. … That's a pigeon.
Watch the alternative ending below and let us know which one you prefer, though clearly you should all prefer the ending with Lauren Conrad. If you don't, we have a lot of life lessons to talk about.
