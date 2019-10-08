Tom Holland's New Shaved Head Is Giving Us Justin Timberlake Vibes

Tom Holland, is that you?

Curls no more! The Spider-Man: Far From Home appears to have shaved his head. Holland, 23, debuted his new hairdo while visiting the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center on Monday. While there, Holland filmed a video for a fan, in which you can see his shaved head.

It seems as though Holland's new 'do is for his latest movie. The actor is currently in Cleveland filming Cherry, which according to IMDB, follows the story of an Army medic "suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." The movie, which is being directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is currently set for release in 2020.

Holland's video, in which he debuted his new look, has since gone viral on social media, with my fans sharing their hilarious reactions to the actor's buzz cut.