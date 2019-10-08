Elle Fanning Dishes on Her Epic Paintball Outing With Angelina Jolie

Not everyone has had the opportunity to go paintballing with Angelina Jolie—but Elle Fanning has.

The 21-year-old actress dished on their star-studded outing during an interview for InStyle's November issue.

"Oh, she's aggressive," Fanning said with a laugh while looking back at the the excursion. "We would do outings because her kids were there [while we were working on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil], so she was trying to schedule activities on the weekends. I had never gone paintballing before. We were in full-on armor. We were the only people in the place, with all of her kids. She and I were not on the same team. I was so bad. I hit their security guard in the neck, and he was on my team! [laughs] Angelina's really good."

These fun-filled memories weren't the only things the two co-stars shared. Fanning said Jolie also shared her words of wisdom.

"Sometimes I feel like I don't know all the information" the Super 8 star said when questioned how she handles being asked to publicly engage in politics. "Like, am I qualified to speak on this? But I also think it's OK for people to say that they don't know or aren't sure yet. Angelina said that to me after a recent interview we did for Maleficent 2. She said, 'You know what? It's OK not to answer things.' I mean, I'm still learning."