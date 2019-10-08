Women belong together, not against each other—just ask Mariah Carey.

The five-time Grammy-winning songstress is no stranger to the music industry and its faults. In a new interview with Variety, the iconic vocalist spoke up about one of the things she believes has to change the most in the business: pitting women against each other. As an example, she referenced the late Whitney Houston, who Carey said the industry pitted her against.

"We didn't know each other and she was one of the greatest of all time," the star declared, noting they eventually worked together on the 1998 Oscar-winning duet, "When You Believe."

"We had the best time working together," Carey recalled. "It was female camaraderie. We both got it. We were like, She doesn't hate me. We're actually having this great time together and laughing and this is more fun than I have working alone ever."

The star added, "I think camaraderie with women that you respect is a huge deal."