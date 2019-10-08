Selena Gomez's Sleepy, Makeup-Free Selfie Is What All Our Hearts Want

The heart wants what it wants and in Selena Gomez's case, that means her bed.

Late Monday night, the actress shared a relatable AF photo on Instagram of her snuggled up, with a cozy baby blue blanket tucked under her makeup-free face. "Me, all the time" she captioned the post.

Her hair tousled, her eyes groggy, fans of the star gushed over Gomez's natural beauty in the comments section. "Beautiful, all the time," one admiring fan wrote. Raved another, "Yeah you're right. You are beautiful ALL THE TIME."

It seems like just about everyone on the Internet agrees. Within hours, the refreshing selfie raked in a whopping 7 million likes and counting. Still, it's a benchmark Gomez is used to. After all, she's the second-most followed person on the 'Gram behind Ariana Grande. (Grande dethroned Gomez in February. The "Boyfriend" singer now sits at 165 million followers. Gomez has 157 million.)