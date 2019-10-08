Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch are giving us another reason to say "l'chaim!"

Ahead of the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, The Politician co-stars treated those who celebrate and those who don't with a little jingle to get everyone in the spirit of atoning and fasting. (Who says Hanukkah should get all the attention?!)

The tune comes courtesy of Ben and his family's enthusiastic traditions. "The Von Platt Family Singers, as we're known, we usually do musical theater," the actor explained on Monday's The Late Late Show. "I do have a Yom Kippur song that I wrote with my dear friend Molly Gordon, who is another amazing actor, that we can sing for you right now."

After all, Zoey is well-versed in the lyrics. Cue the A and C Sharp and it's showtime!

"Think about your sins, think about your sins," they so beautifully harmonize. "Think about your sins, don't eat anything."