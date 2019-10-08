Last night, K-pop boy band MONSTA X released their first look at their upcoming mini album Follow: Find You on their social media channels.

Their seventh EP will have eight songs in total: Title track "Find You", "Follow", "Monsta Truck", "U R", "Disaster", "Burn It Up", "Mirror" and "See You Again".

Among them, Joohoney and I.M. wrote the lyrics for several songs; Wonho co-composed and co-wrote lyrics for "Mirror"; and Joohoney co-composed and co-wrote lyrics for "See You Again", Korean news site soompi reports.