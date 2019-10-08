MONSTA X Casually Revealed A Collaboration With Daniel Caesar On Their New Album

Last night, K-pop boy band MONSTA X released their first look at their upcoming mini album Follow: Find You on their social media channels.

Their seventh EP will have eight songs in total: Title track "Find You", "Follow", "Monsta Truck", "U R", "Disaster", "Burn It Up", "Mirror" and "See You Again". 

Among them, Joohoney and I.M. wrote the lyrics for several songs; Wonho co-composed and co-wrote lyrics for "Mirror"; and Joohoney co-composed and co-wrote lyrics for "See You Again", Korean news site soompi reports.

But two of the group's upcoming songs have a special collaborator who co-composed lyrics and arranged the song: Canadian singer Daniel Caesar!

The Grammy Award-winning artist worked on "Monsta Truck" and "Burn It Up" alongside star producers such as Daniel Kim.

This is not the first time that the boy band has joined forces with bold-faced names like Caesar — their popular hit "Who Do U Love" also featured American rapper French Montana.

In addition to releasing their track list, the group also recently shared the full schedule of promotions coming out for their new album on Twitter. The release date for their "Find You" music video has been schedule for 22 October, while their comeback performance is scheduled for 28 October.

MONSTA X is made up of members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M., who made their debut in 2015. The group recently released their latest singles, "Someone's Someone" and "Love U".

