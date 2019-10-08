K-Pop Boy Band AB6IX Returns With 'Blind For Love': Watch

After promising a "high-speed comeback" in September, K-pop boy band AB6IX has finally released their new music video!

"Blind For Love" is the group's latest single, and is the title track for the group's first full-length album 6IXENSE, which has also dropped today. It is one of 10 songs in the album and was reportedly co-written by AB6IX member Daehwi, while Youngmin and Woojin wrote the lyrics for their rap portions, according to Billboard.

It's new material explored for the group as they sing about losing themselves in love and being willing to pay any price for it.

"Immerse yourself in something/Nothing compares with anything else/My minutes are filled now as you're fluttering before my eyes," the group croons. "The black ashes and embers devour me/Fall into a fantasy/I'm guilty of falling in love/No other love exists/Blind Me..."