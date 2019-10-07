Song Hye-Kyo Returns To Instagram With First Update In Six Months

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 7 Oct. 2019 8:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Song Hye-Kyo, 38th Hong Kong Film Awards

VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Song Hye-kyo is back on Instagram and looking as good as ever!

It is her first update to the social media platform since her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki in June.

The actress' latest series of photos is a gallery of shots from a campaign with South Korean luxury shoe brand Suecomma Bonnie, and was shot by photographer Mok Jung-wook.

Song shows off the glamorous, sexy side of her in the photos, with smoky, dark eyes set off by her porcelain complexion, as she models different styles of shoes raging from sneakers, to stilettos, to booties.

Long known in the industry for her style both on and off the red carpet, the actress' latest photos only further cement her position in the fashion industry.

Read

Song Hye-Kyo Opens Up About Future Plans, Fate and Fashion

Last month, the actress attended Ralph Lauren's spectacular show in New York, where she wore a stunning, tailored white suit. She has also made appearances in Monaco for jewellery brand Chaumet, as well as meet-and-greet activities for beauty brand Sulwhasoo in the past few months.

The actress is reportedly taking a break from filming at the moment to focus on personal development and is considering pursuing an educational course in one of the art schools in New York.

