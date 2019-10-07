Song Hye-Kyo Returns To Instagram With First Update In Six Months

Song Hye-kyo is back on Instagram and looking as good as ever!

It is her first update to the social media platform since her divorce from actor Song Joong-ki in June.

The actress' latest series of photos is a gallery of shots from a campaign with South Korean luxury shoe brand Suecomma Bonnie, and was shot by photographer Mok Jung-wook.

Song shows off the glamorous, sexy side of her in the photos, with smoky, dark eyes set off by her porcelain complexion, as she models different styles of shoes raging from sneakers, to stilettos, to booties.

Long known in the industry for her style both on and off the red carpet, the actress' latest photos only further cement her position in the fashion industry.