MOMOLAND's Nancy To Make Acting Debut In New Filipino Drama

MOMOLAND's Nancy is about to make her television debut in a new Filipino drama, reports say.

The American-Korean singer was tapped to play the lead actress in an upcoming television show, Soulmate, alongside Filipino heartthrob James Reid. This marks her first-ever major TV role. 

Dreamscape Entertainment, the production company helming the show, announced the news with a series of photos posted to their social media channels.

They tweeted, "@dreamscapeph new series entitled ‘Soulmate' starring @tellemjaye & Nancy McDonie of @momoland_official! Soon!"

The show will be directed by seasoned director Antoinette Jadaone, who has made hit series such as On The Wings Of Love in the Philippines.

On the same day, MOMOLAND's management company, MLD Entertainment, signed an exclusive partnership and co-management contract with ABS-CBN, the Philippines' biggest network to manage the girl group's activities in the country and Southeast Asia. 

Nancy is part of the nine-member K-pop girl group, MOMOLAND. The group's other members include made up of Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Jane, Nayun, JooE, Ahin, Daisy and Taeha. They are known for their hit songs such as "Bboom bboom", "Baam" and "I'm So Hot".

She is an American-Korean who was born in Daegu, South Korea to an American father and South Korean mother. The singer spent her childhood growing up in Ohio before returning to South Korea to work on her career. She then joined several competitions before winning the top spot in the reality survival show Finding Momoland.

Congratulations to Nancy on her first major role!

