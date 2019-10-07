MOMOLAND's Nancy To Make Acting Debut In New Filipino Drama

MOMOLAND's Nancy is about to make her television debut in a new Filipino drama, reports say.

The American-Korean singer was tapped to play the lead actress in an upcoming television show, Soulmate, alongside Filipino heartthrob James Reid. This marks her first-ever major TV role.

Dreamscape Entertainment, the production company helming the show, announced the news with a series of photos posted to their social media channels.

They tweeted, "@dreamscapeph new series entitled ‘Soulmate' starring @tellemjaye & Nancy McDonie of @momoland_official! Soon!"

The show will be directed by seasoned director Antoinette Jadaone, who has made hit series such as On The Wings Of Love in the Philippines.