It's not that we think people aren't watching this show (because clearly they are), it's that we want to do our part to ensure that every human being is watching this show. Sherlock on BBC stars Beneditch Cumberbatch (who is so hot right now) and Martin Freeman (also so hot right now), as the legendary duo of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Clearly, these characters have been done countless times before, but the BBC version brings something special to the table. And since the third season recently started filming, we thought this was the perfect time to feature Sherlock so everyone (and we mean everyone) can get on board before the new episode roll out next year. No excuse, play like a champion and get Sherlock-ed!