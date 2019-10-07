Jennifer Lopez Sued for $150,000 Over Alex Rodriguez Picture

MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID
Love does cost a thing, apparently.
Jennifer Lopez is being sued for copyright infringement over a photo she posted to her Instagram Story in 2017. According to the court documents, filed by Splash News and Picture Agency and obtained by E! News, the picture in question showed the Hustlers star holding hands with Alex Rodriguez while out in New York City. In the docs, Splash News and Picture Agency states that they are the owner and exclusive copyright holder of the picture Lopez posted.
"Plaintiff never licensed the Photograph to defendant. Nevertheless, Lopez used it without authorization or permission from plaintiff to do so," the docs state. "Specifically, Lopez or someone acting on her behalf copied the Photograph and distributed it on Instagram, via the @jlo account, on a story posted November 7, 2017."
The company claims in the documents that Lopez was notified of her infringement "through her representatives," by a letter that's dated Dec. 12, 2017.
"The Photograph is creative, distinctive, and valuable," the company argues. "Because of the subject's celebrity status, and the Photograph's quality and visual appeal, plaintiff (and the photographer it represents) stood to gain revenue from licensing the Photograph."
"But defendant's unauthorized use harms the existing and future market for the original Photograph," the docs continue. "The Instagram post made the Photograph immediately available to Lopez's tens of millions followers and others, consumers of entertainment news—and especially news and images of Lopez herself, as evidenced by their status as followers of her—who would otherwise be interested in viewing licensed versions of the Photograph in the magazines and newspapers that are plaintiff's customers."
The company is seeking $150,000 and an injunction against Lopez and her team, stopping them from posting the photo again.
This is only the latest case of celebs being sued over a copyright infringement claim. It was just last month that Gigi Hadid was sued over a photo she previously posted to her Instagram Story of her ex, Zayn Malik.
E! News has reach out to Lopez's rep for comment.