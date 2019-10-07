See the Cast of ABC's The Little Mermaid Live! in Character

Before you see Ariel and Disney's The Little Mermaid tale come to life on the big screen, viewers will get a chance to experience the fan-favorite flick on the small screen with a live-action twist.

Announced in August, ABC will air The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, a live special featuring a mix of animation, puppetry and live-action, in November 2019. Moana's Auli'i Cravalho will play Ariel with Shaggy taking on the role of Sebastian, Queen Latifah playing Ursula, John Stomas as Chef Louis—a role he played in the Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid—and The Good Wife veteran Graham Phillips will play Prince Eric.