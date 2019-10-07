Shawn Mendes In Singapore: Here's What You Missed

What a night!

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes kicked off an electrifying night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with "Lost in Japan" from his latest self-titled album.

The sold out concert was filled with screaming tweens, teens and adults who couldn't help but sing along to hits like "If I Can't Have You", "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "Treat You Better". And although Camila Cabello wasn't there, Mendes gave a soulful rendition of his latest hit, "Señorita", while he played the piano.