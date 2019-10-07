Shawn Mendes In Singapore: Here's What You Missed

Courtesy of AEG Presents
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 7 Oct. 2019 6:30 PM
Courtesy of AEG Presents
What a night!
Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes kicked off an electrifying night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with "Lost in Japan" from his latest self-titled album.
The sold out concert was filled with screaming tweens, teens and adults who couldn't help but sing along to hits like "If I Can't Have You", "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "Treat You Better". And although Camila Cabello wasn't there, Mendes gave a soulful rendition of his latest hit, "Señorita", while he played the piano.
The 21-year-old definitely gave fans everything they wanted and more, by performing more than 20 songs with his guitar and giving an inspirational talk about having the power to change the world for the better when he performed "Youth".
The Canadian singer also sang one of his favourite songs, Coldplay's "Fix You", before wrapping up the 2 hour long concert with "In My Blood" and got close to fans when he ran a loop around the standing area while confetti filled the whole arena.
Courtesy of AEG Presents
Mendes started the Asian leg of his world tour in Bangkok before arriving in Singapore where he spent some time discovering several tourist attractions like Marina Bay Sands and Haji Lane. Mendes will perform in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Macao and Tokyo before heading off to Australia.
Courtesy of AEG Presents
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?