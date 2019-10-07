Shawn Mendes In Singapore: Here's What You Missed

What a night!

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes kicked off an electrifying night at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with "Lost in Japan" from his latest self-titled album.

The sold out concert was filled with screaming tweens, teens and adults who couldn't help but sing along to hits like "If I Can't Have You", "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" and "Treat You Better". And although Camila Cabello wasn't there, Mendes gave a soulful rendition of his latest hit, "Señorita", while he played the piano. 

The 21-year-old definitely gave fans everything they wanted and more, by performing more than 20 songs with his guitar and giving an inspirational talk about having the power to change the world for the better when he performed "Youth".

The Canadian singer also sang one of his favourite songs, Coldplay's "Fix You", before wrapping up the 2 hour long concert with "In My Blood" and got close to fans when he ran a loop around the standing area while confetti filled the whole arena.

Shawn Mendes, Singapore World Tour 2019

Courtesy of AEG Presents

Mendes started the Asian leg of his world tour in Bangkok before arriving in Singapore where he spent some time discovering several tourist attractions like Marina Bay Sands and Haji Lane. Mendes will perform in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Macao and Tokyo before heading off to Australia.

Shawn Mendes, Singapore World Tour 2019

Courtesy of AEG Presents

