MONSTA X Drops New Single, "Someone's Someone": Listen

Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. are back!

MONSTA X released their latest English-language single, "Someone's Someone", on 4 October, marking their latest release since "Love U" back in September, and June's hit single, "Who Do U Love".

"Someone's Someone" is a soulful single that shows off the group's vocals at their best — the music is a gentle electro-pop melody that perfectly complements the boys' singing, and marks a departure from the bass-heavy, clubbing-friendly beats of their past work.

The lyrics speak to being someone's significant other, saying, "Maybe this is crazy/Crazy just to wonder/Wonder if there's someone/Meant for you."

"Is there someone to give it all?" the boys wonder out loud.

While there hasn't been an official music video release along with the single, the boy band's audio version of the song on YouTube shows an evolution in MONSTA X's visual concept as well. A dreamy desert landscape softly sets off the pastel pink of the skies, while the boys don summery outfits in graphic colours.