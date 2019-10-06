K-Pop Girl Group TWICE To Bring "Twaii's Shop" Pop-Up To Singapore

K-pop girl group TWICE will bring their Twaii's Shop pop-up store to Singapore for the first time this October.

This is the first time that a South Korean girl group has opened a pop-up shop here.

It will take place for three days only from 12 to 14 October, and will be located at the second floor of the *SCAPE shopping centre.

Here's what fans can expect at the pop-up: Over 30 TWICE-branded merchandise will be available, from T-shirts, badges and bags to a Candybong Z wireless charger and phone holder. Prices will range from SG$10 for trading cards to SG$75 for a shirt, Channel News Asia reports.

Fans who spend above SG$50 at the store will also be able to participate in a lucky draw to win autographed albums by the group.