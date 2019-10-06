K-Pop Girl Group TWICE To Bring "Twaii's Shop" Pop-Up To Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 6 Oct. 2019 7:07 PM

TWICE, Feel Special

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

K-pop girl group TWICE will bring their Twaii's Shop pop-up store to Singapore for the first time this October.

This is the first time that a South Korean girl group has opened a pop-up shop here.

It will take place for three days only from 12 to 14 October, and will be located at the second floor of the *SCAPE shopping centre.

Here's what fans can expect at the pop-up: Over 30 TWICE-branded merchandise will be available, from T-shirts, badges and bags to a Candybong Z wireless charger and phone holder. Prices will range from SG$10 for trading cards to SG$75 for a shirt, Channel News Asia reports.

Fans who spend above SG$50 at the store will also be able to participate in a lucky draw to win autographed albums by the group.

TWICE was formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 and its members include NayeonJeongyeonMomoSanaJihyoMinaDahyunChaeyoung and Tzuyu.

The nine-member K-pop group recently released their eighth mini album, Feel Special, to mark their fourth anniversary.

TWICE, Twaii's Shop Poster

Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

The Twaii's Shop will be open from 12 to 14 October at *SCAPE, 2F, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978. Open from 11am to 8pm daily.

TAGS/ K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Asia
