Oh, it's a beautiful thing what Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have.

Hill and McGraw are celebrating 23 years of marriage today.

The beautiful couple took to Instagram to each respectively wish each other a happy anniversary.

"Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can't wait for the next 50!!! I love u," McGraw wrote on his Instagram post. Meanwhile, Hill wrote in hers, "To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you," followed by 23 heart emoijs—each representing every year that they've been married.

The beloved country couple tied the knot back in 1996 and welcomed three daughters shortly thereafter—Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

From releasing music together to taking the stage at various award shows and giving us all the feels every time they make a public appearance, the two singers have proved time and time again that they're a match made in heaven.

Last year, country music's ultimate power couple opened up to People about their relationship and their secrets behind a healthy marriage.

"It's such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all of the moments are special," McGraw told People.