Joey, Monica, and Rachel are hanging out without us!

On Saturday night, Friends alum Courteney Coxshared a selfie on Instagram with former co-stars Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston.

The trio was seemingly having a low-key night in with Cox captioning the photo "a rare night and I love it." We love to see that the former Friends cast still get together for old time's sake.

Earlier this year, former co-stars and real-life BFFs, Aniston, Cox and Lisa Kudrow also got together for a girls' night and gifted us with another iconic selfie to prove it.

"Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram," Cox captioned the shot of the trio. "#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight." Kudrow also posted the photo on her own Instagram page but took things a little further by possibly hinting at a full-fledged Friends reunion, writing, "Halfway there...#girlsnight #?"

Of course, Kudrow was simply teasing us then. After all, fans have learned to take anything that might hint to a reunion or reboot with a grain of salt—we can only dream!