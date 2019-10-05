Colin Jost Says He Misses Leslie Jones After Her SNL Departure

Will Heath/NBC
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., 5 Oct. 2019 7:05 PM
Colin Jost misses his Saturday Night Live gal, Leslie Jones.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, the 37-year-old actor and comedian shared a heartwarming tribute post about the Ghostbusters actress.
"I never really post anything on social media because I'm self-conscious/repressed about it, but I really wanted to say an SNL goodbye to Leslie Jones, and I mostly wanted to say thank you," he began his lengthy caption. "I don't know if I would have survived my first year on Update without Leslie."
He continued, "I was extremely nervous and awkward and she was extremely confident and funny and knew who she was. And she made me (and our whole show) a lot better."
The 37-year-old actor even joked that Jones loved to "hit" him "in the face many times." But despite that little tidbit he shared, Colin had great things to say about the former SNL star.
"She has also been kind and generous and given me many birthday presents (all photos of her). And more than anything else, she's been funny," Jost shared. "Chris Rock knew that when he recommended her to Lorne [Michaels] six years ago and now all of America knows it."
Closing his special tribute to his former co-star, Colin left Jones with one message: he misses her.
"I miss you Leslie and I hope you come back on Update anytime you want, you... scrumptious, chocolate... nope it doesn't work the other way," he quipped.
This heartwarming tribute comes nearly two months after it was announced that Jones wouldn't be returning to SNL. The actress, who worked on the show for five years and nabbed three Emmy nominations during her time there, is moving on to bigger and better projects.
"Yes it's true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years," she shared on Twitter. "Lorne Michaels, you've changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart!."
Her departure isn't the only shake-up the long-running series has had. For the 45th season premiere, Pete Davidson was noticeably missing and new-comer Shane Gillis, who was supposed to start this season, was let go.
However, with acts like Taylor Swift scheduled to hit the famous SNL stage, it looks like the beloved show is still making waves.
