Happy birthday to the Star Is Born soundtrack!

But that's not the only thing Lady Gaga—and everyone else involved in the hit film—are celebrating today.

According to Interscope, the 33-year-old actress and singer was presented with a plaque honoring the album's sales milestones. As of today, the Star Is Born soundtrack has hit double-platinum status in the U.S. and more than 6 million copies have been sold globally.

To celebrate this huge milestone, Gaga debuted bubblegum pink hair on Instagram when she shared the news.

"A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

The soundtrack—which features, "Shallow," the award-winning duet between Gaga and Bradley Cooper—has garnered much success since its release. Respectively, "Shallow" won two Grammy's, including one for best pop duo/duo performance, an Oscar, and a Golden Globe during the 2019 awards season.

Plus, remember that iconic performance by Gaga and Cooper at the Oscars? I mean, that legendary performance deserved its own award.