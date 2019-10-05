Small world, small circle!

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron is continuing to live his best life following his split with 24-year-old supermodel, Gigi Hadid. In fact, the 26-year-old reality TV personality seems to be enjoying his single status and was recently spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend's former stepsisters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster.

It seems like the three have become friends, as they posed for photos and commented on each other's Instagram snaps while attending a beauty event earlier this week. "Had a great time at the @lamer event with my younger sisters... now I got some moisturizer for this crusty face of mine," the former Bachelorette contestant captioned his social media post.

"I didn't approve this pic. But I look great so I'll allow it," Erin commented on Tyler's image, with Sara chiming in, "Family is everything."

Additionally, the reality TV star left a response under Erin's recent post about the event.