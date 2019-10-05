Zac Hanson Injured in Motorcycle Accident

by Corinne Heller | Sat., 5 Oct. 2019 2:30 PM

Zac Hanson, Hospital, Instagram

Instagram / Zac Hanson

Zac Hanson, the youngest member of the '90s rock trio Hanson, is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The 33-year-old musician and married father of four posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself lying with his eyes closed on a hospital bed while getting his blood pressure levels tested.

"Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride," he wrote. "Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won't heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters."

Hanson, also made up of Zac's brothers Isaac Hanson, 38, and Taylor Hanson, 36, is set to begin a new tour on October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Hanson Gush Over Their Fans of 25 Years

"We will not be canceling any concerts," Zac wrote. "Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus."

Hanson has toured continuously since they released their debut and most successful single and music video, "MMMbop," in 1997.

At the time, Zac was 9, Taylor was 14 and Isaac was 16.

Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, Isaac Hanson, Hanson

Justin Lloyd / Newspix / Getty Images

The trio last released a new single, "I Was Born," in 2017.

Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, Isaac Hanson, Hanson

Frank Trapper / Contributor

Last year, Hanson dropped a new double album, String Theory, featuring the Prague Symphony.

