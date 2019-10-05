by Corinne Heller | Sat., 5 Oct. 2019 10:46 AM
Miley Cyrus and fellow singer Cody Simpson are continuing their romance with some more PDA, and he's even given her an affectionate nickname!
Meanwhile, as she has been navigating the newfound world of dating amid her self-described "Hot Girl Fall," her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworthhas been literally, well, hanging in there, and staying strong.
After announcing her and the Australian actor's breakup in August after less than a year of marriage and a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship, Miley had a whirlwind romance with The Hills: New Beginnings' Kaitlynn Carter.
On Thursday, two weeks after it ended, she was spotted kissing Australian singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson at an eatery in Los Angeles.
On Saturday morning, he posted on his Instagram Story a photo of him kissing Miley on the temple as she wraps her arm around his neck.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
"Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby," he wrote, alongside a photo of a berry smoothie and two slices of toast with peanut butter and banana slices.
Instagram / Cody Simpson
Meanwhile, Liam has spent the last few months in Australia with his family, including brother Chris Hemsworth, and has officially filed for divorce. On Saturday, he posted on his Instagram page a photo of him gripping a ladder on a green recycling dumpster and using his strength and balance to elevate his body sideways. The bin's company is based in the United States.
"Start ya day out with a couple of these," he wrote in his post, his first in more than a month. "They're super easy."
Instagram / Liam Hemsworth
On Friday, following some criticism of her and Cody's initial PDA, Miley took to Instagram to speak out against being "slut-shamed."
"Can a girl not get a f--king açaí bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I've never been an 'adult' / grown ass woman experiencing this...I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my ass off with not much R&R...and 'meeting / trusting' people in my position is really tuff. Don't f--king pity me, not what I'm asking for."
"I have a great life I wouldn't trade for 'privacy' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me!" she said. "I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public's perception of me! Get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall"
