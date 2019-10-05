Miley Cyrus and fellow singer Cody Simpson are continuing their romance with some more PDA, and he's even given her an affectionate nickname!

Meanwhile, as she has been navigating the newfound world of dating amid her self-described "Hot Girl Fall," her soon-to-be-ex-husband Liam Hemsworthhas been literally, well, hanging in there, and staying strong.

After announcing her and the Australian actor's breakup in August after less than a year of marriage and a 10-year on-again, off-again relationship, Miley had a whirlwind romance with The Hills: New Beginnings' Kaitlynn Carter.

On Thursday, two weeks after it ended, she was spotted kissing Australian singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson at an eatery in Los Angeles.