Ellie Kemper Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and Shares First Photo

Ellie Kemper is a mom again!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Office actress revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she gave birth to her and husband Michael Koman's second child and son last month.

"Happy 1-Month Birthday to our baby boy, Matthew!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her and the newborn. "He has inherited his dad's brown hair and his mom's desire to be carried around all day in a baby sling. He's a good boy. ❤️❤️"

Matthew joins big brother James Miller Koman, 3.

Kemper, 39, announced her latest pregnancy in June.

 

Kemper and her husband, a writer, have been married since 2012. They wed in New York City in an intimate ceremony attended by celebs such as Kristen Wiig and Kemper's Office co-star Mindy Kaling.

